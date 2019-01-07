In anticipation of the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday, Bloomingdale’s is embracing love as the concept for the latest iteration of its rotating pop-up shop, The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s.

For the shop’s two-month run, the department store has turned to Darcy Miller, founding editor of Martha Stewart Weddings, to create a limited-edition Celebrate Love collection of her own designs as well as a selection of pieces from other companies.

The assortment includes everything from stationery, tabletop and beauty products to candy, accessories and apparel. Key items include embroidered Maison Labiche shirts and a Levi’s jacket and jeans as well as a beauty bag filled with GlamGlow, Bobbi Brown and Becca pieces.

“Everyone is always looking for the perfect gift, whether for their partner, their family, their friends, their pet or themselves, and this shop is filled with treasures, from a special lucky-in-love journal to a gold tandem bicycle,” Miller said.

Frank Berman, Bloomingdale’s chief marketing officer and executive vice president, said: “The concept of The Carousel is about infusing a new perspective into the Bloomingdale’s assortment. Darcy’s take on celebrating love and the art of gift-giving brings a refreshingly modern twist, which we believe will inspire and thrill our customers.”

To promote social media engagement, the shop includes a life-size Valentine’s Day card where customers can snap photos of themselves and send it to a loved one or post online.

In addition to product, the shop will host a series of events through January and February including a morning yoga class with CorePower Yoga, manicures with Deborah Lippmann and customization events.

The shop will open on Jan. 10.

The Carousel is located in 1,600 square feet on the main floor of the 59th Street flagship as well as in SoHo; San Francisco; Century City, Calif., and online.