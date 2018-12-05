Marc Jacobs is introducing a new label for pre-fall 2019. WWD first reported on Nov. 21 that, as part of the new strategy developing under chief executive officer Eric Marechalle, the collection will be divided into two distinct parts, Runway, and a more democratically priced component, which WWD has learned will be called The Marc Jacobs, just like Jacobs’ personal Instagram handle. Its first season is pre-fall 2019, which is currently in market for retailers but under embargo for press.

WWD obtained an image from the look book/campaign that will accompany the collection, which depicts a pair of androgynous-looking twins wearing colorful rugby striped sweaters, wide-leg corduroy pants, sunglasses, charm necklaces and longer necklaces that look like coiled phone cords. Asked about the image, a spokesperson for the company would confirm only that this is indeed the campaign for the “The” collection, as it’s known internally, and that Jacobs hired Lotta Volkova, the Russian stylist known for her work with Demna Gvasalia on Vetements and Balenciaga (Jacobs is an avid fan of Gvasalia’s work), for the look book, which was shot by Hugo Scott, a key member of Jacobs’ in-house creative team. According to the rep, more images will be published in May.

Jacobs is having a very busy end-of-year. The much-anticipated Redux Grunge collection of his famous 1993 grunge collection for Perry Ellis hit stores last month, in conjunction with the opening of a massive Marc Jacobs store on Madison Avenue. It opened the day before Thanksgiving but was celebrated Monday night with a party hosted by Jacobs, Sofia Coppola and Katie Grand.

