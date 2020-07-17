FINGERS CROSSED: In what looks like a sign of revival for New York City, the Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to reopen on Aug. 29.

The Fifth Avenue museum has been closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Met was among the largest cultural institutions in the U.S. to make that safety-first decision. Museum officials had pegged mid-August or perhaps a week later as the potential reopening.

Prior to this spring’s closing, The Met had never been shuttered for more than three days in more than a century.

With more than two million square feet of space in its building, the museum plans to initially open for five days a week. Visitors will be welcome from Thursdays through Mondays. On Saturdays through Mondays, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Thursdays and Fridays, later hours will be offered of noon until 7 p.m.

In adherence with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State and New York City, the museum is taking a number of safety measures and cleaning procedures. The Met will require that visitors and employees wear face masks at all times. The Met will restrict the number of visitors to 25 percent of its maximum capacity. Museumgoers will be asked to abide by social distancing and hand-sanitizing and hand-washing will be encouraged throughout the museum.

The first ones in the door will also be among the first to see three new exhibitions, including “Making The Met: 1870-2020,” the signature exhibition of the museum’s 150th anniversary.

Should everything go according to plan, next month’s visitors will also be among the first to check out this summer’s Roof Garden commission by Hector Zamora that is entitled “Lattice Detour.” Thirdly, they will have the option of seeing “Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle.”

Those, who missed out on seeing “In Pursuit of Fashion: The Sandy Schreier Collection” earlier in the year at the Costume Institute can rest easy. The exhibition, which showcases 80 of her 165 promised gifts, has been extended through Sept. 27.

Earlier this year museum officials revealed that this year’s Met Gala would be canceled. Once Schreier’s show is finished, The Met’s Costume Institute already has the next one ready to roll. “About Time: Fashion and Duration” is scheduled to be unveiled Oct. 29.