Trying to maximize the public’s interest in the Costume Institute’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” The Met Store is launching a Pride collection today.

Rainbow colors and Pride-themed motifs are stamped on an assortment of products including socks, sweatshirts, a denim jacket, earrings, pennants and pens. “Be yourself: Everyone else is already taken,” a quote from Oscar Wilde, whose words and image can be found in the exhibition, are also featured on select products. Retail prices range from $15 to $128.

The over-the-topness of this year’s theme resulted in a blizzard of media exposure at the Met gala, thanks largely to social media favorites like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and the Kardashian clan. To date, sales of Camp-themed merchandise is 45 percent ahead of last year’s sales, according to a spokeswoman for the Met Store. The 300-plus Camp-inspired pieces are being sold via The Met’s online store and its exhibition store and main store on the Upper East Side.

“It just seemed natural to create this capsule collection and these relevant apparel/accessories with the theme of the exhibition, ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion,’” a Met Store spokeswoman said.

The Met has been getting all kinds of mileage out of Camp at retail and via experiential endeavors. Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli showed an assortment of Met gala photos and videos, during his chat with Alina Cho at the museum last month. And stylist Mel Ottenberg spoke at last month’s “College Night: Notes on Fashion” with @everyoutfitonsatc’s co-creators Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni.

During the June 11 Museum Mile Festival, The Met will host a vogueing competition in celebration of Pride month and “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The event will be staged on The Met’s front steps and the Fifth Avenue-facing plaza. Father of the House of Xtravaganza, Jose Xtravaganza; “Kiki” documentary executive producer Twiggy Garçon; Vogue’s editor in chief and Condé Nast’s artistic director Anna Wintour, and president of Jujamcyn Theaters’ Jordan Roth will serve as judges. Roth, a Tony Award-winning producer, was a major draw on Instagram after the gala for his custom couture look created by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen. This month’s contest and performance will culminate with awards for a crowd favorite and a “Legend Slayer.”

Last month, The Met Store introduced a designer assortment of apparel, accessories and sundries through its Camp and Camp Icons collection. Blindness, Charlotte Olympia, Erdem, Gucci, Gypsy Sport, Maison Margiela, Marc Jacobs, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard, Moschino, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White, and Vaquera are some of the 14 designers whose camp-inspired apparel and accessories are for sale in the museum’s Camp concept shop.