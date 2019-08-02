GOING OFF-LINE: The Modist, the Dubai-based e-commerce retailer that specializes in modest clothing, is set to open its first physical pop-up in Europe at the U.K.’s luxury outlet Bicester Village.

The pop-up, which will be open from Aug. 12 to Sept. 24, will stock a mix of the retailer’s in-house label Layeur and an edit of the luxury brands it carries on its site, such as Roksanda, Osman and Mary Katrantzou.

“Ghizlan Guenez’s game-changing vision has captured the attention of a generation with women across the globe embracing the elegance of dressing modestly. The pop-up will allow our international guests the chance to discover The Modist’s unique edit,” said Desirée Bollier, chair and chief merchant at Value Retail Management, which operates the Bicester Village Shopping Collection.

This is the first time Bicester Village has brought in an online retailer to its popular outlet center in Oxfordshire. The Modist is joining the likes of Aquazzura, Delpozo and skin-care label Omorovicza, which have all set up shop at Bicester this summer.

The luxury e-tailer, which was launched by Guenez in 2017, has aimed to leverage the growth potential of modest clothing and has attracted investors such as the specialist investment company Vaultier7, Farfetch, Nicola Bulgari and the Chalhoub Group.