SOMETHING BLUE: Russia-born architect and furniture designer Harry Nuriev is bringing a blast of royal blue, and his own version of café culture, to Paris — and just in time for couture week.

He’s opening a Crosby Café at 3537, a multiuse building operated by Dover Street Market Paris, as a summertime pop-up. The airy eatery features original furniture by Nuriev’s Crosby Studios Home brand — all for sale — along with food from Rose Bakery and coffee from Ten Belles.

It’s one of the first in a series of activations within the Hôtel de Coulanges, a 17th-century mansion located at 35-37 Rue des Francs-Bourgeois in the Marais district that was recently the site of an art exhibition and a fashion show by Officine Générale.

According to Nuriev, “Crosby Café is a place to enter an alternate reality within a traditional Parisian mansion where you can get inspired, enjoy a coffee, or hang out.”

It closely resembles the Crosby Studios Store he opened last March in Moscow, notable for its giant bear sculpture, the smell of gourmet coffee — and a curious paucity of shelves and merchandise.

The building 3537 is dedicated to space management, community exchanges and event planning in various venues throughout Paris, alongside some retail operations at the main Francs-Bourgeois site.

