The Natural Diamond Council Taps Lily James, Yohji Hires Fabre, Chamberlain and Levi’s

LANDING LILY: The Natural Diamond Council has unveiled its latest global campaign: “To Treasure, Now and Forever,” featuring the NDC’s latest global ambassador, Lily James.

James’ star has continued to rise, and she recently received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Pamela Anderson in “Pam & Tommy.”

“Lily James is the modern epitome of natural diamonds,” said David Kellie, chief executive officer of Natural Diamond Council. “With her recent Emmy nomination, Lily has been recognized as one of the leading actors in the world. The talent, versatility and authenticity she brings to the table are the perfect attributes to represent natural diamonds. We are thrilled to have her join us as we build upon the success of another record-breaking year for natural diamond jewelry.”

The campaign sees James immersed in NDC’s natural diamond universe, serving as the main inspiration for the 45-second film which captures a series of scenes relevant to the myriad roles Ms. James plays on and off camera. Set throughout London — where James resides — the film draws the eye to its heroine from street, to set and to the stage. Each moment, whether big or small, is decorated by sparkling pieces of diamond jewelry, meant to signify life’s most meaningful adornments, underscoring the film’s manifesto, “To Treasure, Now and Forever.”

The campaign was directed by Manu Cossu and photographed by Sasha Marro, in addition to Molly SJ Lowe. Rebecca Corbin-Murray provided fashion styling for James.

“Shooting the campaign in my home country was so special for me. Personally, I get sentimental over family heirlooms and tokens that have been passed down. I love the element of closeness that wearing a piece of diamond jewelry brings forward. I’m excited to represent this familiar feeling for so many in my new role as NDC’s Global Ambassador,” said James, who’s next feature film project, “Providence,” is in post-production.

“Women self-purchasing natural diamond jewelry continues to be a dominant growth driver for the sector,” explained Kristina Buckley Kayel, managing director of the Natural Diamond Council. “Women today play many roles in life, and a natural diamond jewelry purchase is a way to express reward, self-love and individuality, which we aim to personify through our campaign film. The diamond jewelry is a constant reminder of her deservingness no matter what she has going on.”

As a brand-agnostic, not-for-profit organization meant to celebrate the creativity and values of the natural diamond category, NDC’s campaign showcases a range of diamond jewelry styles from staples like tennis bracelets and necklaces, studs and hoops, to original creations, including statement earrings or spiral bracelets. All of these pieces were sourced from independent designers, brands and NDC’s official retail partners, which will also run the campaign into 2023 through a co-op advertising program.

Building upon the success of NDC’s previous advertising campaigns, James wears jewelry specifically created for the campaign that are IP-protected and extensions of bestseller items, such as the Soleil pendant, designed by Malyia McNaughton, an alumni of NDC’s Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative, which is now reimagined as earrings and a bracelet. The selection of campaign-specific jewelry pieces are available upon request and can be interpreted by retailers globally. All jewelry worn in the campaign will be showcased in an immersive look book on a dedicated campaign website located on Naturaldiamonds.com, which received more than 130 million unique visitors in 2021.

The advertising strategy focuses predominantly on digital video, including presence on streaming services Hulu and Peacock. Campaign creative will run across print and digital media outlets and be present out-of-home in transit shelters in the New York and Los Angeles markets. The campaign will also run in the U.K., France, India, UAE and China.

James is also the face of Versace. — THOMAS WALLER

NEW AT YOHJI: Yohji Yamamoto has recruited longtime Alaïa executive Caroline Fabre to ramp up his profile and business worldwide, WWD has learned.

As Yamamoto’s new executive adviser, she reports to the board of Yohji Yamamoto Inc. and is charged with “further expanding the image and trade development of the Yohji Yamamoto Group globally, across its different lines,” according to a statement shared exclusively with WWD.

She started earlier this month and will be based between Tokyo and Paris.

A French national, Fabre worked for Yamamoto earlier in her career, joining the Japanese fashion house in 1986 in charge of sourcing, distribution and special projects for various of the designer’s lines.

She went on to become director of European sales, strategy and development for the Yohji Yamamoto, Yohji Yamamoto pour Homme and Y’s lines for women and men. She was also in charge of developing the Y-3 line, the fruit of a collaboration with Adidas forged 20 years ago.

The company is planning events and special projects around the Y-3 anniversary, and recently unveiled a collaboration with British photographer Max Vadukul involving archive images from the Y’s brand, marking its 50th year in 2022.

Fabre rejoins Yamamoto when the company has a flurry of other projects, including store openings in New York’s SoHo district, Osaka and Tokyo’s Aoyama district, plus a collaboration with the famous Japanese baseball team Yomiuri Giants.

Fabre is familiar to devotees of Azzedine Alaïa, having served as the acclaimed designer’s “right-hand person” and trusted adviser in Paris for almost two decades.

Caroline Fabre

As director of sales and studio director, Fabre overhauled distribution of Alaïa’s collections and boosted turnover. After Alaïa’s death in 2017, she took on the newly created position of director of heritage, editions and couture. Among her key projects was developing the Editions line, based on a selection of archival styles. — MILES SOCHA

CHAMBERLAIN’S CHOICE: “As much as I love playing dress-up in interesting clothing pieces, I love being comfortable equally as much,” Emma Chamberlain told WWD.

The content creator stars in Levi Strauss & Co.’s newest campaign; showcasing a vintage-inspired collection — Gold Tab. It’s influenced by the casual, relaxed aesthetics of Northern California, the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Emma Chamberlain

It’s “everything comfy,” she went on, “sweats, sweatshirts, sweatshorts, tanks, all the good basics, you name it.”

Born in San Bruno, California, Chamberlain is a Northern California native: “I’m a California girl — so with product styles named after California cities and landmarks like Big Sur and Monterey — I feel even more connected to the collection.”

The line is Levi’s newest tab category, helping the company (founded in San Francisco in 1853) “expand our lifestyle offering,” said Karen Riley-Grant, chief marketing officer at Levi Strauss & Co.

“Athletic-inspired with California roots and vintage inspired — it’s fun, easy and comfortable,” continued Riley-Grant. “Gold Tab is exactly what you’re looking for in your favorite sweats, tanks, hoodies, Ts and oversize wovens.”

Chamberlain said the campaign was shot in Topanga Canyon: “It felt like a mini vacation. California feels so vastly different across the state, and traveling just an hour can bring you to a completely new environment.”

Levi’s is at the center of a pressure campaign from Remake that asks the company to sign a legally binding worker safety agreement. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE