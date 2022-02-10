Christian Dior and Coco Chanel Are the Subjects of a New Apple TV+ Show

Two of fashion’s most iconic designers are the subject of a new Apple TV+ series.

The streaming service announced on Thursday its new project, titled “The New Look,” which offers a dramatized take on the stories of Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, focusing on the former fashion designer’s meteoric rise and how he dethroned the latter as the world’s most famous fashion designer. The show is set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris and is inspired by true events.

According to Apple TV+’s press release, the series “centers on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icons.” The show will also include the stories of Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga, Hubert de Givenchy, Pierre Cardin and Yves Saint Laurent.

Emmy-winning actor Ben Mendelsohn, known for his role in Netflix’s “Bloodline,” has been cast to play Dior. French actress Juliette Binoche, best known for her roles in “The English Patient” and “Chocolat,” will play the role of Chanel.

The series’ title pays homage to Dior’s first collection in 1947 where he introduced the “new look,” a style featuring rounded shoulders, a cinched waist and a full skirt. The new look celebrated femininity and women’s fashion at a time following the many years of utilitarian style clothing during the war.

A release date for “The New Look” has not yet been revealed and filming has not yet started, but the show will be filmed exclusively in Paris.

