×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Perry Ellis America Mines Its Heritage for Relaunch

Business

L’Oréal Reports Strong Sales and Profits Gains in 2021

Business

Activist Brings Misconduct Allegations Front and Center at Guess

Christian Dior and Coco Chanel Are the Subjects of a New Apple TV+ Show

“The New Look” will examine the rise of Dior’s career as Chanel reigned as the most famous designer during the World War II era.

Coco Chanel
Coco Chanel AP

Two of fashion’s most iconic designers are the subject of a new Apple TV+ series.

The streaming service announced on Thursday its new project, titled “The New Look,” which offers a dramatized take on the stories of Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, focusing on the former fashion designer’s meteoric rise and how he dethroned the latter as the world’s most famous fashion designer. The show is set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris and is inspired by true events.

According to Apple TV+’s press release, the series “centers on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icons.” The show will also include the stories of Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga, Hubert de Givenchy, Pierre Cardin and Yves Saint Laurent.

Emmy-winning actor Ben Mendelsohn, known for his role in Netflix’s “Bloodline,” has been cast to play Dior. French actress Juliette Binoche, best known for her roles in “The English Patient” and “Chocolat,” will play the role of Chanel.

The series’ title pays homage to Dior’s first collection in 1947 where he introduced the “new look,” a style featuring rounded shoulders, a cinched waist and a full skirt. The new look celebrated femininity and women’s fashion at a time following the many years of utilitarian style clothing during the war.

A release date for “The New Look” has not yet been revealed and filming has not yet started, but the show will be filmed exclusively in Paris.

READ MORE HERE: 

How Fashion and Instagram Played a Role in Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna’ 

A Closer Look at Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s Transformation in ‘Pam & Tommy’ 

‘Euphoria’ Season Two Leans Into Fantastical Fashion 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad