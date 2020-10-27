The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass., has released merchandise to encourage people to get out and vote.

In partnership with Rock the Vote, the museum commissioned six acclaimed artists — Tim O’Brien, Mai Ly Degnan, Rudy Gutierrez, Anita Kunz, Whitney Sherman and Yuko Shimizu — to design a collection of inspiring illustrations as part of their newest campaign to encourage Americans to vote, titled “The Unity Project.”

The Unity Project is an art and civics initiative of the museum and contemporary illustrators that is dedicated to an inclusive America.

The new merchandise includes T-shirts, tanks, mugs, totes and sweatshirts and is available online to purchase at vote.nrm.org. The items range from $16 for a mug to $51.54 for a hoodie.

The Unity Project images are currently on view at the Norman Rockwell Museum as part of “Norman Rockwell: Imaging Freedom” exhibition. Following the exhibition, all six original paintings will be added to the museum’s permanent collection of American Illustration Art.

The prints retail from $25 to $55, depending on the size.