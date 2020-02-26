HITTING THE CITY: The North Face is branching out beyond its signature Mountain Jacket.

On Monday, the Denver-based outerwear label debuted its first fashion collection, named “The Black Series” and angled toward city life, at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

Silhouettes from the collection, which is designed by an in-house creative studio mixing designers from couture and technical sportswear backgrounds and led by head of global creative Tim Hamilton, were shown surrounded by foliage and The North Face tents.

The spring 2020 collection updated The North Face’s functional designs with nifty details: a men’s jacket featured an elasticated hem made with hiking cables, while a multipocket sleeveless vest, worn over a hoodie, hinted at security jacket. Most of the pieces were made of the brand’s new breathable waterproof material, named Futurelight.

Two new additions completed The North Face’s range of coats and jackets: a pair of cotton dress pants for men, with discreet back pockets inspired by hiking gear, and the brand’s first skirt. It featured a tone-on-tone black silk logo motif dotted around the fabric and was paired with a white poplin blouse with a tracksuit top-like collar.

The collection will drop on Feb. 26 in The North Face stores and retail partners, with prices ranging from 50 euros, or $54, to 1,220 euros, or $1,325.