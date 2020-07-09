NO NEED FOR BUG SPRAY: The North Face is offering a backup plan for the legions of children who will not be spending any of this summer at camp due to COVID-19. The outdoors-friendly brand has rounded up some of its elite athletes to lead adventure seekers into the great outdoors via a virtual camp.

The North Face has quite a pool of potential attendees to draw from, considering there are about 7,000 overnight camps and about 5,000 day camps nationwide, based on the American Camp Association’s statistics.

As of today, families can register for The North Face’s free two-week digital opportunity that will be serving up online and off-line programming. The program will include three interactive half-day activities each week. Video tutorials and instructions will be provided to complete the activities. Participants will be able to put those skills to the test starting July 20, when The North Face Summer Base Camp gets under way.

Climber, Academy Award-winning filmmaker and father of two Jimmy Chin will be among the brand’s sponsored talent who will be offering some tips. He will give pointers about adventure photography. Some movie fans may recognize Chin for leading the team that filmed Alex Honnold on the first rope-free ascent of the 3,000-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in 2017. That effort resulted in the feature-length documentary “Free Solo.”

Climber Nina Williams will teach campers about geometric designs, whereas her fellow climber Ashima Shiraishi will give the lowdown about snacks to pack. More daunting for some will be climber Manoah Ainuu’s insights about survival skills and ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson’s recollections about climbing Mount Everest and demo about building and packing for at-home base camps.

The takeaway for online campers is to get outside for guided off-line experiences. Children and their parents will be encouraged to explore safely after learning from The North Face’s athlete camp counselors — even after their two-week digital adventure ends.