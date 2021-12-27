The North Face x Gucci Plans Pop-up Shops

THE COLD SHOULDER: For the second installment of its partnership and collaborative collection with The North Face, Gucci is playing up exploration and avant-garde design in a new campaign.

That sense of adventure and readiness for any and all weather elements have been pictured in a new campaign that debuts today. Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, masterminded the campaign that has been photographed and directed by twins Jalan and Jibril Durimel. Christopher Simmons served as the art director, with Thomas De Kluyver handling makeup and Andrea Martinelli in charge of hairstyling.

A look from The North Face x Gucci campaign shot in Iceland. Jalan and Jibril Durimel/Courtesy of Gucci

The photos and video were shot in Iceland, a country known for its majestic nature. There, models were pictured on various terrains including snow white-covered backdrops, volcanic black sand and more pastural green hills. The Durimels’ imagery is being used for all marketing channels including social media, online and e-commerce. The big-name brands are keeping their outdoorsy photography going — the first campaign was shot by Daniel Shea in the Alps.

The latest assortment from The North Face x Gucci features insulated jackets, ready-to-wear, backpacks, bomber jackets, vests, hiking boots, luggage and shoes for women and men. Select styles feature the classic GG monogram all over, and there are fresh takes on some of The North Face’s signature looks from the ’90s, which have been reimagined in colorful prints inspired by the Gucci archives.

Next month shoppers in select winter cities will find the collection, which is designed to withstand the elements, in pop-up shops. From Jan. 11 through Jan. 25, there will be outposts in Aspen, Chicago and Toronto. Aspen is a popular destination this season. Gabriela Hearst has unveiled a pop-up in the ski resort town, where the new AspenX label, Citizens of Humanity and Loro Piana Interiors have boutiques.

As a nod to both brands’ environmental efforts, the new line uses Econyl, a trademarked nylon fabric made from regenerated materials like fishing nets. In addition, all of the down insulation that is used in the second go-round meets certification for the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union.

Shoppers won’t miss the vibrant pink packaging for the line, featuring The North Face x Gucci logo. All of the paper and cardboard that is used comes from from sustained managed forest sources. An uncoated paper was used to make it fully recyclable. Another indicator of the eco-minded approach is the fact that boxes are designed with handles to avoid the need for shopping bags.

There is no word yet when the last season is slated for and whether an extension of the collaboration is being considered.