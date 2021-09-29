The Outnet to Add Men’s Wear

MORE TO COME: The Outnet is adding men’s wear to its its brand portfolio.

The leading online retailer was launched in 2009, discounting women’s luxury goods from past seasons.

The development is the latest step in the e-tailer’s efforts to cater to a global audience with a local and tailored approach. It has recently launched local language sites in the Middle East, Japan and Germany, and also launched its own private label Iris & Ink in 2012.

The Outnet carries brands from Fendi and Stella McCartney to Tom Ford and Rick Owens to name a few and plans to launch the men’s category later this year. The initial launch phase will message and target existing customers across the Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. Men’s wear will be extended to the U.S. next year.

“This is a significant moment for The Outnet business,” said managing director Emma Mortimer. “Having offered a strong roster of curated luxury women’s wear brands over the past 10 years, this is an exciting yet natural opportunity to grow and develop our assortment. This step change will allow us to engage with a dynamic new consumer, offering a highly curated previous season men’s wear edit to complement the existing offering within the Yoox Net-a-porter.”

The Outnet is controlled by the Yoox Net-a-porter Group, which also comprises the multibrand online stores Net-a-porter and Mr Porter, and the multibrand off-season player Yoox, as well as the online flagships for designer brands ranging from Giorgio Armani to Valentino.