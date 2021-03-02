The Runway of Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit organization working toward a future of inclusion, acceptance and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities, will host a drive-in adaptive fashion show on March 9 in Miami at the Carpool Cinema Wynwood.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m., will feature adaptive apparel from presenting sponsor Kohl’s, as well as other sponsors Zappos Adaptive, Stride Rite and Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive. It will premiere globally on March 11 via Runway of Dream’s YouTube channel.

Former *NSYNC member Joey Fatone, who hosted TV’s “Common Knowledge” and “Impractical Jokers,” will emcee the event and introduce Runway of Dreams founder and chief executive officer Mindy Scheier. In addition, Fatone’s daughter, Kloey, will model in the runway show with over 40 Florida-based models, all of whom have a disability or difference. Featured in the show are models from Gamut Management, a talent management company exclusively for people with disabilities.

“After approaching the fashion industry about designing mainstream adaptive clothing less than a decade ago, I’m so proud to see how far the movement and industry have come in such a short time,” said Scheier. “We are excited that our Fashion Revolution will continue in Miami — under strict guidelines. This new, creative and safe way shows our resilience as a population. Nothing will stop us.”

The event will also feature Runway by SAP, a machine learning-powered app used to identify an item of clothing. Users can “love” the item, add it to their wish list and buy it.

