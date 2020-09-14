It’s been nearly eight months since the inception of The Society’s men’s division, and with a roster of well-known faces already under its roof, including talent such as Cameron Dallas, Serge Rigvava and Francisco Lachowski, the agency now welcomes Lucky Blue Smith to its ranks.



“I can’t wait to build new relationships and start a new chapter of my life with The Society Management. It’s exciting to work with people who are motivated and share the same vision I have,” said Smith, who was formerly with IMG.

The male model grew up in the small city of Spanish Fork, Utah, became an instant teen sensation after he was scouted at the age of 10 along with his three female siblings, and quickly garnered the attention of the fashion industry after they all appeared in an editorial for Vogue Homme Japan, shot by Hedi Slimane.

But that would only be the start.

Smith’s career took off after he made the choice to edge up his look by dyeing his hair platinum blond, making it his signature look, and by 2015 he was already fronting campaigns for luxury brands such as Philipp Plein and Tom Ford and walking for a large number of brands including Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Chanel — not to mention the numerous editorials he has under his belt, for publications such as American, French, Spanish, and Ukrainian Vogue, GQ, i-D and V Magazine.



However, it was his appearance in Tom Ford’s spring/summer 2016 fashion video with Lady Gaga that really propelled him to the fashion industry’s spotlight.

Top models such as Smith have become more than just the traditional face and runway model — they now have tight-knit relationships with the designers that employ them as well as the photographers they collaborate with that create content that goes beyond the normal scope of editorials.

“I see models taking more of a creative approach within the fashion industry, instead of being just a face,” said Smith. “I think people are now realizing that models can take a more active creative role in projects. Also, due to the pandemic, the fashion industry is fine-tuning how to exist in virtual space in more innovative ways; this is what’s exciting, the possibility of a new frontier.”