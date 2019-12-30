The Society Management on Jan. 1 will launch its new men’s division, which will be led by Taylor Hendrich, who serves as executive vice president and director of Men’s at The Society.

The new board, which had been in the works for about a year, features young talents such as actor and YouTube star Cameron Dallas; singer AJ Mitchell; model Francisco Lachowski; Jorge Lopez from the Netflix original show “Elite;” model, actor and singer Ronald Epps, and unconventional talents Ken Roczen, a German-born pro motocross and supercross racer and Ahmad Kontar, a model and ballet dancer from Syria.

The company believes that the roster is a testament to how modeling has changed over the years. It said modeling today is not just about being a pretty face or handsome but a talented personality and someone others will want to emulate. The company said the new men’s division will be focused on fashion editorial, and that runway is not in the current plans.

Hendrich, who joined The Society in 2019 from Wilhelmina, where he led the agency’s men’s division, leads a team of agents who include Mario Acquarulo, senior manager of men’s, celebrity and talent; agent Jaga Acquarulo, senior men’s manager Tara Lanoway and Olga Tavarez, director of men’s scouting. Jaga Acquarulo, Lanoway and Tavarez also join The Society from Wilhelmina.

“The newly formed Society men’s division teams up with seasoned managers who have expertise and dynamic personalities,” said Hendrich. “This modern team together will create a newly formed vision of seeing beyond traditional modeling and capturing the essence of the ever-changing environment, while securing a roster of special hand-picked talent with expertise in many fields. The Society men’s will be servicing the industry with a fresh perspective and modern approach for 2020 and onwards.”

Wilhelmina recently filed suit against The Society for $1 million in damages, claiming the agency took three of their models, including Lachowski, who according to Wilhelmina breached his representation agreement that would end in 2021. Wilhelmina is suing Lachowski separately and three additional models for alleged contract breaches.

The Society did not comment on the ongoing suits.

Related:

Model Alliance Presents Respect Program to LVMH, Kering Executives

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Culpo Signs With The Society Management