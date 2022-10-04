×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ye Resets Yeezy, Takes on Bernard Arnault and Fashion

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Shuang Li for Miu Miu Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Off-White Announces Partnership With Italian Soccer Team AC Milan

The Society of MSK Hosts Fall Lunch Sponsored by Prada

The first fall lunch from The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering was sponsored by Prada.

Deborah Roberts, Dr. Carol L Brown,
Deborah Roberts, Dr. Carol L Brown, Muffie Potter Aston at The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering fall lunch. Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering hosted its first fall lunch on Monday, with support from Prada. Held at the Mandarin Oriental, more than 300 guests gathered to support The Society of MSK’s Research Grants Program. 

The event was co-chaired by Carolina de Neufville, Courtney Corleto, Erin O’Connor, Maria von Bothmer, Mimi Ritzen Crawford, Starrett Ringbom, Muffie Potter Aston (society president) and Gillian Hearst (associates committee chair). 

During the lunch, Deborah Roberts, senior national affairs correspondent for ABC News, took the stage to interview Dr. Carol L. Brown, MSK’s senior vice president and chief health equity officer, and the Nicholls-Biondi chair for health equity at MSK, for a conversation on women’s cancers and health equity. 

“With the support of generous donors today, our Cancer Health Equity Research and Care Initiative will continue to ensure equitable access to life-saving clinical trials and support ground-breaking research to end cancer disparities experienced by medically underserved and diverse populations in our community,” said Dr. Carol L. Brown.

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Hot Summer Bags

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad