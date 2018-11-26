The Standard Hotels will launch a collection called Standard Label that will be available at ShopTheStandard.com, starting today.

Changing the idea of the hotel retail shop, custom pieces are designed in-house by The Standard, ranging from sleepwear to streetwear. The company said the items are designed to take the traveler from the airport lounge to the cocktail lounge and from the sheets to the streets.

Standard Label will offer apparel such as hoodies, slip dresses, swimwear, and pajama sets, as well as accessories such as ashtrays, lighters, bottle openers and rolling papers. Seasonal product drops will round out the offerings. The current retail price range is $15 to $400.

Landis Smithers, chief creative officer of Standard International, noted that the hotel chain has always had a regular gift shop that sells such things as sunglasses and scarves. “But we realized that we could do better. We are relaunching the existing footprints as ‘Standard Label,’ carrying a fully in-house, developed line of streetwear and travel essentials. Everything from “best of” beauty and wellness curated by Standard Spa (and travel-size), to a mix of local designers, zines by artists and more from each specific city,” he said.

“Our idea is to keep things fresh, rotating, and easy to grab and go. We’re not trying to be a luxury emporium. That territory is well-covered,” he added.

The Standard Hotels have five properties in North America in downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Miami and two in Manhattan in the East Village and the High Line. A London store will open in the spring.

In addition to ShoptheStandard.com, the merchandise will be offered at the hotels in New York and Miami in early December, and in two new concept shops in Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles, both scheduled to open in late December.