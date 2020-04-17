The Streicher sisters, owners of Beverly Hills beauty salon Striiike — Jenn, Kristie and Ashley — have partnered with Sweet Flower, the Los Angeles-based cannabis dispensary, to offer a curated menu of goods in honor of April 20, the national holiday for marijuana enthusiasts.

The launch aims to provide relief for the anxiety the public may be experiencing during these uncertain times as the world confronts the coronavirus pandemic, said Kiana Anvaripour, chief marketing officer of Sweet Flower.

“As we navigate the difficult times that we are faced with today, we wanted to create something light and fun…and allow them to honor the 4/20 holiday safely within their own homes,” Anvaripour continued.

And the California public is free to do so since 2016, when Proposition 64 was passed and legalized recreational use of marijuana for adults aged 21 years or older.

“Until we can get back in the salon, we really wanted to help bring our clients peace of mind during this time,” shared makeup artist Jenn Streicher, who counts Emily Blunt, Mandy Moore and Greta Gerwig as clients. “The menu we created with Sweet Flower has some of our favorite products that we’ve using to sleep a little easier, keep us calm during the day and unwind without waking up to a hangover to cope with everything going on.”

Items available for purchase include a cannabis-infused seltzer drink by Cann ($27 for a six-pack); a cannabinoid-rich, plant-based balm by Papa & Barkley’s (starting price is $20); $30 “calm” dissolvable tablets by Dosist, and $22 chocolate bars by Kiva, which specializes in edibles.

“The Kiva chocolates are such a treat and also really fun if you’re making baked goods,” Jenn added. “I’ve been loving the Dosist Calm tablets during the day to help with stress.”

For her part, hairstylist Ashley, who also works with Moore, as well as Kiernan Shipka and Rachel Brosnahan, said she’s been using Papa & Barley’s “releaf” balm: “I rub it on my shoulders before I go to bed and it also helps me sleep.

“We’ve been customers of Sweet Flower for some time and love how the stores really feel like a beauty and wellness destination,” she continued. “They’re not intimidating like you would picture a cannabis shop. They’re approachable enough to take your mom there….We love that they stock some of our favorite female created brands from Upstate California, where Kristie, Jenn and I grew up. We picked the menu to give everyone a good variety of whatever they’re needing right now.”

Starting April 18 through April 30, goods are available for purchase exclusively through Sweet Flower location, via in-store and curbside pickup, and for delivery across L.A. at sweetflower.com (promo code SISTERS420 will provide 15 percent off orders).