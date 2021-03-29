Going to the movies is back. This summer, the Tribeca Film Festival will take place in person in New York City, making it the first major North American film festival to be held in person amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running from June 9 to 20, the festival will celebrate 20 years this summer of bringing life back into New York, after being started in order to revive lower Manhattan post-9/11. It will once again attempt to do the same to the city, which was hit the hardest globally by the pandemic last spring.

Screenings will be held across all boroughs, giving New Yorkers across the city a chance to experience the films. The movies will be shown outside at some of the city’s best-known outdoor venues including Brookfield Place, Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery, Hudson Yards; Empire Outlets on Staten Island and The MetroTech Commons in Brooklyn.

“The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11,” says the festival’s cofounder Robert De Niro in a statement. “We’re still doing it. And as New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th anniversary festival.”

“Tribeca is a community of the most resilient and talented storytellers on the planet,” said Jane Rosenthal, cofounder and chief executive officer of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Festival. “In 20 years, our community of creators and partners have become a family. This summer we are excited to reunite as Tribeca becomes a centerpiece of live entertainment in neighborhoods across New York City.”

