‘The United States of Elie Tahari’ Documentary Is Now Available on Video on Demand

“The United States of Elie Tahari” documentary premiered Monday at the Walter Reade Theater in New York City’s Lincoln Center. Around 250 guests were in attendance, including \and the film’s director, David Serero.

The evening also involved a Q&A between Agins, Serero and Tahari, in which the designer revealed he actually made more money as a real estate mogul than he did in fashion. He started purchasing property in the ‘80s.

When asked what he did to take care of himself and stay fit, Tahari simply responded: “I have been doing yoga for 40 years. I also used to roller skate in Central Park and every week at The Roxy.”

The film is the first documentary ever produced about Tahari. It is now available on video on demand on Vimeo for only 30 days before making its rounds in the film festival circuit.

The film explores Tahari’s life, from when he was born in Israel to Iranian parents to when he arrived in New York in 1971 with barely any money to build his now-billion-dollar fashion empire. The designer’s creative process as well his last four decades in the industry are also documented.

“I want Elie Tahari’s life to travel in everyone’s heart,” Serero said in a statement.

Today, Tahari’s label can be found in five continents and is sold in more than 600 stores worldwide. His creations have been seen on the likes of Angelina Jolie, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and more.

Dennis Basso, Fern Mallis, Teri Agins, Elie Tahari, Yeohlee Teng, Nicole Miller and David Serero at “The United States of Elie Tahari” premiere in New York City. Courtesy of Andrew Werner

READ MORE HERE:

Elie Tahari Documentary Explores the Designer’s Rise from Hardscrabble Beginning

Elie Tahari’s Life Becomes a Documentary

Elie Tahari’s Son, Jeremey, a High School Senior, Launches Streetwear Brand