The Very Warm, a New York-based outerwear brand, has teamed with Barneys New York once again for an exclusive capsule that will launch next month.

Called the City Series, the brand has created three styles that will be sold in the retailer’s stores in three different cities: New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The styles — a coach’s jacket, which will retail for $215, a bomber for $295 and a parka for $400 — will feature localized, custom artwork that represents the city in which they will be sold. The jackets for each market will only be sold in that city.

The back of the jackets sport the name of the city while the inside features collage art by Gil Goren that speaks to the distinct character of each city. The New York version, for example, features Wall Street, JFK International Airport and other graphics.

The capsule will be available beginning in the middle of October, and if successful, The Very Warm hopes to roll out the program to other locations.

The Very Warm was founded last fall by cousins Shai and David Peyser, whose family owns Weatherproof, in order to break into the contemporary outerwear market. For its launch last year, the brand created NBALab jackets for Barneys that featured artwork of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis by street artist Billi Kid. It was sold in 11 Barneys stores. NBALab is a research and development design incubator from the NBA.