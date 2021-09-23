×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

A.k.a. Brands Slips in Wall Street Debut

Fashion

ThirdLove Enters Activewear Arena

The Wall Group’s Mentorship Program for Creatives Returns, Applications Open Now

“Being a Black woman in this industry, I always try to put myself in a position to be for others what I needed when I was coming up, and The Wall Group Incubator Program does just that,” said hairstylist Naeemah LaFond, global artistic director at Amika and a returning mentor.

The Wall Group
Hairstylist Naeemah LaFond and makeup artist Kate Lee are among those returning as mentors of The Wall Group’s second cycle mentorship program. Courtesy

The Wall Group’s mentorship program, TWG Incubator, returns for cycle two in January 2022.

The six-month-long project pairs up-and-coming creatives with artists managed by the company. Founded by Brooke Wall in 2000 (and acquired by Endeavor, formerly WME-IMG, in 2015), The Wall Group represents some of the industry’s top fashion stylists, hairstylists, makeup artists and production designers.

Now comprised of 12 mentor and mentee pairings, double that of last year, the initiative aims to democratize industry access for those underrepresented in the industry. Applications are open now at TheWallGroup.com through Oct. 11.

“In recognizing the position The Wall Group holds in the larger ecosystem, we took a look at how we could use our platform to open the door wider and create opportunities, access and relationships for untapped and underrepresented artists,” Ali Bird, director at The Wall Group, told WWD in an exclusive statement. 

Related Galleries

“Upon the completion of cycle one, we were able to fully realize the value created through our mix of one-on-one artist mentorship coupled with education from, and exposure to, the agency-side of the business,” she continued. “As we look toward 2022, our industry is in a different place — the door is widening, conversations are happening and I’m hopeful that we will continue on this path.”

Hairstylist Naeemah LaFond and makeup artist Kate Lee are among those returning as mentors. Cycle two participants include fashion stylists Elizabeth Stewart, Jeanne Yang, makeup artists James Kaliardos and Jessica Smalls and hairstylist Nai’vasha.

“Being a Black woman in this industry, I always try to put myself in a position to be for others what I needed when I was coming up, and The Wall Group Incubator Program does just that,” said LaFond, global artistic director at Amika. “When it comes to moving the needle forward in the inclusion of underrepresented groups in fashion and beauty, it can be hard to measure where the progress is being made, but being a part of a program that targets the issues directly by opening doors and providing access to information allows me to watch the needle move in real time. Though mentoring isn’t by definition supposed to be transactional, I feel as though I get as much from the experience as the mentees do.”

Along with the mentorship, the mentees will have access to networking sessions with industry players, portfolio reviews, workshops and will be gifted a full artist kit, customized for their profession. They will also have the opportunity to feature their work in a shoot for an upcoming September issue of InStyle, which returns as exclusive media partner.

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Wall Group's Mentorship Program Returns,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad