The Weeknd to Headline the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd is taking the NFL 2021 Super Bowl Halftime show stage.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation revealed Thursday morning that the Grammy-winning R&B singer will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show on Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla.

The Weeknd shared the news on his social media accounts, posting videos of himself surrounded by a blue flashing light with the caption, “Performing on the iconic stage. See you 02/07/21.”

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” he continued in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

The Weeknd follows last year’s highly acclaimed halftime performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, which garnered roughly 103 million viewers, according to Fox. He also follows other high-profile musicians who have taken the Super Bowl halftime show stage in recent years, such as Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Missy Elliott and more.

