The Weeknd brought signature classic style to his 2021 Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The musician, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, wore a Givenchy red suit jacket embroidered with crystals for the performance where he sang a medley of his hits, including “Blinding Lights,” “Starboy” and “Earned It” on the Raymond James Stadium stands. He was later joined on the football field by large group of backup dancers dressed in similar red suits and face bandages.

On dressing the fashion-forward musical artist, Matthew Williams, Givenchy’s creative director, says, “It’s truly an honor to have dressed The Weeknd for his incredible Super Bowl show. To me, fashion is all about infusing what you wear with a unique personality, and The Weeknd brought his look to life with his energy, character and sense of style.”

The jacket was created by four embroiderers and took over 250 hours to finish. The Weeknd wore the jacket over a black cotton poplin shirt and wool trousers.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include that The Weeknd’s suit was designed by Givenchy, not Richfresh.

