The Weeknd is sticking to his signature classic style for his 2021 Super Bowl halftime show performance with the help of Richfresh designer Patrick Henry.

Henry, who is known professionally as Fresh, designed a custom suit from his Los Angeles-based label for the musician’s performance. The duo teamed on the look after working together for a suit The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, wore to his godson’s christening.

“He wanted to work with me some more on his new album, which was awesome news for me because it’s The Weeknd, he’s the biggest musician in the world,” Fresh said during a phone interview with WWD prior to the halftime show. “He asked me to watch a couple of movies like ‘Casino’ and ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’ and I had this spark and I sent him over three concepts the next morning.”

Out of Fresh’s sketches, The Weeknd went with a tailored red suit similar to the styles he’s worn in the music videos for his songs from his 2020 album, “After Hours.” The suit is detailed with mother of pearl buttons, which Fresh anticipates will reflect light beautifully as The Weeknd performs.

“I wanted to keep it really clean,” Fresh said. “Everything is made in such a way that he looks very together when he’s standing still, but he can still move around because Abel likes to move.”

Fresh explained that the suit will follow The Weeknd’s message of transformation during the performance. “The whole tone and message of his album has been about transformation,” he said. “If you really follow the story you can see it start in one way and see it end with ‘Save Your Tears,’ which is a totally different level. It’s the same suit, but it progresses throughout this entire journey.”

The fashion designer also explained that the biggest difference between his custom suit for The Weeknd compared to past looks designed for Super Bowl halftime show performers is that the suit is not a costume.

“This isn’t something we whipped up,” he said. “It’s something that’s been planned and formulated for a while. I gave him a product that I would make for him if he was going to an awards show.”

