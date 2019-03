The Whitney Museum of American Art will honor Michael Bloomberg during its annual Gala and Studio Party on April 9.

The centrist politician, who two weeks ago revealed he would not be running for president in 2020, is “a great friend to the Whitney,” according to the museum’s Alice Pratt Brown director Adam D. Weinberg. Bloomberg’s honor stems from his philanthropic work and support for artists and cultural organizations; under his administration spanning 11 years, the founder of Bloomberg LP backed 500 public art projects.

There’s more cause for celebration, though: the gala, which this year will be sponsored by Michael Kors and Audi, marks the four-year anniversary of the museum’s move downtown to the Meatpacking District. Plus folks will be able to celebrate — or perhaps more accurately, mourn — the closing of the oft-Instagrammed exhibit “Andy Warhol — From A to B and Back Again.”

For Kors’ part, he said he’s looking forward to checking out the next thing the museum has to offer.

“I love the building and the fact that there’s always something new and provocative to see,” he said. “Having the Whitney in my backyard is a dream.”