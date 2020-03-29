The World of Anna Sui is going digital, offering an exclusive collaboration for Pop-In@Nordstrom of reissued items highlighting the designer’s spring 2020 collection.
Since its launch in October 2013, Pop-In@Nordstrom has partnered with brands such as Alexander Wang, Everlane, Goop, Hay, Nike, The Museum of Modern Art’s MoMA Design Store and Vans, to name a few, to create a series of themed pop-up shops that transition every four to six weeks. While collaborations in the past have had the physical aspect of a curated shop for customers, due to the coronavirus outbreak, The World of Anna Sui will launch exclusively online at Nordstrom on Monday.
The World of Anna Sui’s collection includes a selection of exclusive ready-to-wear, accessories (including shoes, bags and sunglasses), beauty products and her book, “The World of Anna Sui.” Prices ranging from $12 to $800 throughout the line.