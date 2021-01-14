LUCKY CHARMS: As part of store-wide theme featuring lucky charms and talismans, Thebe Magugu is creating up a philanthropic installation at Le Bon Marché featuring fabric flowers. Some 20,000 colorful, embroidered flowers will decorate the store and sales of Magugu’s embroidered flower brooches will go to Dessine L’Espoir, an association that supports development projects in Africa. The flowers were designed in Johannesburg and made by women in South Africa.

Magugu won the LVMH Prize for Young Designers in 2019, becoming the first African to take the award.

As part of the effort, which runs from Feb. 27 to April 18, Isabel Marant is opening a space dubbed the “Lucky Club,” where the brand’s activewear will be sold, with sweatshirts, bathing suits, sneakers and tote bags stamped with the word “Lucky.”

The Paris Left Bank institution will sell fashion, accessories and beauty products fitting the theme throughout the store, as well as holding daily raffles. With the rise of digital commerce, which makes it easier for consumers to make purchases from home, retailers are increasingly relying on special events and exclusive products to draw people into stores. The coronavirus crisis, which has served to accelerate e-commerce, has also intensified consumer demands that brands and retailers display mindfulness of social and environmental causes.

For its current art installation, featuring works by Prune Nourry, Le Bon Marché is holding a digital event Thursday featuring music performance by Matthieu Chedid, who will sing a song co-written by Nourry and Daniel Pennac. Twin musical performers Ibeyi also collaborated on the project. Nourry’s multimedia exhibit is titled “L’Amazone Érogène” and runs through Feb. 21.