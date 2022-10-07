Thebe Magugu Unveils Collection Looks Ahead of London Show

LVMH prize winner Thebe Magugu has unveiled the look book for his “Discard Theory” collection just ahead of Friday night’s highlight shows at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

The 25-piece collection, previewed during Paris Fashion Week, was inspired by his trips to South Africa’s secondhand markets, with items translated to upscale versions or playfully juxtaposed on luxury textiles. He released a documentary Sept. 29 following his experience in the Dunuza market.

The 15-minute film shows Mugugu rummaging through the discarded clothes dumped by the U.S. and Europe, and exported to developing countries.

“We started isolating things that I thought were really, actually incredible,” Magugu said. These old items were the starting point of the collection.

“It’s this idea of inverting that trickle-down theory where things start with the bourgeoisie and make their way down to those bins,” he continued. “This collection tries to do the opposite and move things that were from those bins up into that space.”

Magugu bought around 40 pieces, some of knockoffs and some original designer pieces, to use as inspiration.

The first look of the collection is a photo of a denim outfit screen printed on to a delicate pink dress. “I love the idea of this really regal shape, but then almost like the sleazy look on on top,” Magugu said. “I really liked the juxtaposition in here.”

Other playful references are fish and chips, upscaled with koi and sweet potatoes, blurred blanket prints and florals. Mugubu demonstrates his prowess with pleats, particularly on an inverted Chevron pattern that adds volume and bounce, while some are shredded at the hem to reflect an air of elegant destruction. Wide sleeves with cape-like proportions gives suits a show-stopping effect.

Accessories are also at play. One rendition is a tongue-in-cheek take on rice storage sacks.

Mugubu said he hopes the documentary helps consumers reflect on the environmental and social impact of where their discarded clothing ends up, how it affects local economies and hurts young designers. “I think it’s most unforgiving on emerging brands and on young designers,” he said. “Things are so cheap, that it sort of warps people’s perceptions. Emerging designers are always having to justify [themselves], and it’s becoming increasingly difficult.”

Mugubu also noted that he has shifted some of his production from South Africa to Madagascar as his home country suffers from the energy crisis. He recently visited the factories in Madagascar to verify working conditions as part of his mission as an ethical brand.