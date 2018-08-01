OCEAN’S TWO: Jewelry theft is on the rise. On Tuesday afternoon, thieves raided the Strängnäs Cathedral, situated west of Stockholm, during visiting hours.

Their loot included a royal orb embellished with precious stones and pearls. The orb dates back to the 17th century from Charles IX and Kristina the Elder’s funeral regalia. Two crowns were also stolen. These belonged to King Karl IX and Queen Kristina.

It was reported that the thieves lifted these items from their locked glass displays, and according to witnesses, two men were seen running from the cathedral with the stolen jewels and proceeded to jump into their getaway vehicle, a small white motorboat.

Stockholm is situated on 14 islands and is made up of a vast network of waterways that wind in and out of the city. Police believed that the thieves took advantage of, and fled, via the city’s system of lakes and canals.

The Swedish police have mobilized a manhunt, helicopters and boats have been deployed but so far, they have been unsuccessful.

“It’s 1-0 to them right now,” Thomas Agnevik, a police spokesperson, told the Swedish media. “It is not possible to put an economic value on this, it is invaluable items of national interest.”

Earlier this month, a gang of thieves made off with $3 million worth of jewels and luxury watches from a jewelry store in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. In January, two thieves stole millions of pounds of priceless jewelry from Doge’s Palace in Venice. And in the following week, four million pounds of jewels were stolen from Paris’ Ritz hotel, which were later recovered.