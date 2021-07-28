Edvin Thompson, Theophilio designer and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund recipient, debuted his new swim collection during Miami Swim Week.

The swim collection is inspired by his homeland Jamaica and its sunrises and sunsets. “The colors used in this collection reminded me of the many moments while living in the hills of Jamaica. The countryside was my world, it was all I knew growing up in Jamaica. The vibrant colors constantly reminded me of how alive I was. The rivers and oceans aided many juvenile activities. I want to hold on to that image with this swim collection,” he said.

Swim sets are $135, headpieces are $90 and minidresses are $225, all which will be available mid-August.