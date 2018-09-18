FROM THE ROOFTOPS: British Prime Minister Theresa May took a break from Brexit talks, and the political dramas enveloping Britain, to give a boost to the fashion crowd and urge them to market their assets to the world.

“Get the message out there of the British fashion industry, of the people behind the scenes, of the billions of pounds in revenue and how valuable fashion is to the economy,” said May, adding that Britain needed to be an “open, outward-facing country outside the E.U.”

During a reception at No. 10 Downing Street early Tuesday evening, May said the country’s talents had to be nurtured and supported like never before and that London remained a thriving, diverse city. “I am delighted to hear that Chanel, the grande dame of fashion, is moving its corporate headquarters here,” she said.

She also said her government was proud to support the exceptional talent visa program and innovation and tech growth, and reiterated that the U.K. government plans to invest 150 million pounds in Britain’s creative industries.

Guests included Erdem Moralioglu, Christopher Kane, Tammy Kane, Alice Temperley, Samantha Cameron, Rupert Sanderson and Molly Goddard, Frederick Lukoff, Pierre Denis, Thierry Andretta and Simon Burstein.

The British Fashion Council scored a few international wins this season, partnering with VIP.com on a fashion show of Chinese designers in London and live-streaming the show back home in China. The BFC is currently getting WeChat training and looking to take British designers to China soon as part of the partnership.

On Tuesday, JD.com Inc., China’s largest retailer, revealed it will continue to support the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund into 2019, extending a partnership that started in September 2017.