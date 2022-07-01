×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Opportunities in Sustainability, Resale

Business

NRF Says Recession in 2022 Unlikely; Touch and Go for 2023

Fashion

Botter Wins 2022 ANDAM Fashion Award

Paris Scene: What to Do In Between Couture Shows

Where to eat, shop and have a pampering pause in the French capital.

By
Lily Templeton, Rhonda Richford
Plus Icon
The lobby of the 9Confidentiel hotel
The lobby of the 9Confidentiel hotel.
Baanbeck and its Isan cuisine.
Café Alaïa’s serene courtyard.
Inside the Cahu store.
View ALL 9 Photos

In real life shows are back for couture, but for those with some time to spare, here’s a taste of what’s new to see in the City of Light.

A bite of summer

In honor of the upcoming couture week, The Peninsula Paris hotel has teamed up with Gucci for an afternoon tea of bite-sized morsels, including wild strawberry pastries, sugared scones and a savory French toast with summer truffle. A trio of cocktails with names like 1921, Beloved or Blind for Love is also on the menu.

True to the welcoming temperament of late founder Azzedine Alaïa, the maison he founded has partnered with the Da Rosa delicatessen to open Café Alaïa in the leafy inner courtyard of its Rue de Marignan boutique. Expect pan-Mediterranean influences nodding to the legendary dinners Alaïa served to his nearest and dearest in his own kitchen.

Related Galleries

Imagine Baanbeck as a Thai island landing smack in the center of Paris. This eatery nestled on the banks of the Seine, just a stone’s throw away from the IFM’s campus, is the work of former luxury and lifestyle PR Varasy Veopraseuth, who infuses his roots in the Isan region that straddles the border of Thailand and Laos into every aspect, from the menu to the artisanal tableware. — Lily Templeton

The Lobby at The Peninsula Paris

19 Avenue Kléber, 75116

Open Monday to Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m. until July 11

 

Café Alaïa

5 Rue de Marignan, 75008

Open Monday to Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

 

Baanbeck

2 Quai Henri IV, 75004

Open Tuesday to Saturday, for lunch and dinner

 

Rest easy

A boudoir imagined by designer Philippe Starck in an Art Deco building, 9Confidentiel is a new address to know for anyone who wants a chic home away from home in Paris. From in-room beauty treatments to the possibility of endless complementary soft drinks in the lobby for those quick work meetings, this 29-room hotel just hits the spot. — L.T.

Hotel 9Confidentiel

58 Rue du Roi de Sicile, 75004

 

Essential accessories

For the first solo outpost of her eponymous brand Cahu, stylist and art director Clémence Cahu chose a canal-adjacent corner in the trendy 10th arrondissement. A bright white interior offsets the brand’s rainbow range of Instagram friendly PVC shoppers, including a collaboration with Dakar-based contemporary label Koko, displayed on glass tables or stacked ceiling-high on shelves.

Lemaire has taken over a former medical office next to its Paris headquarters on Place des Vosges and transformed it into an elegant atelier devoted to accessories. Minimal decor from Francesca Torzo in soothing monochrome shades of cream and white offsets designs like the signature Croissant bag, shaped — you guessed it — like France’s favorite pastry. The store’s accessories-as-art aesthetic fits in perfectly with the surrounding galleries.

“Actualité,” the second chapter of Ukrainian fashion culture showcase Tripolar, will pop up just in time for couture, with Charlotte Chesnais as godmother and the support of the Isabel Marant Foundation. Spearheaded by Vogue Ukraine’s fashion director Vena Brykalin and independent creative director Sofiya Kvasha, the project aims to shine a spotlight on the country’s rich contemporary creative soul and pave the way for “afterward,” in the broadest sense. — Rhonda Richford and L.T.

Cahu

38 Rue Lucien Sampaix, 75010

 

Lemaire

11 Place des Vosges, 75004

Tripolar Pop-Up, to July 6

169 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006

 

White-glove treatment 

For those after a pampering pause, Dior’s Cheval Blanc Paris spa has taken to the Seine River, on a luxurious boat. The two-hour cruise offers 60-minute face or body treatments to five passengers at a time in its four suites.

Prices range from 670 euros for the body massage to 750 euros for the face treatment and 1,500 euros for face or body care treatments for two people simultaneously. A Pilates session comes in at 150 euros.

The boat takes off from the Port Debilly, which faces the Eiffel Tower. — Jennifer Weil 

Cheval Blanc Paris spa boat, through July 13

For reservations, contact: diorspacruise@diormail.com or +33 6 76 28 31 31

 

Art scene 

Presented at the Al-Thani Collection in the Musée de la Marine, “Gulbenkian Revealed: In the Collector’s Private Realm” dives into the fascination of British Armenian businessman and philanthropist Calouste Gulbenkian for craftsmanship, provenance and rarity through objects meant to be handled. A series of paintings and textiles complete this dive into the hands of a collector. — L.T.

Gulbenkian Revealed: In the Collector’s Private Realm,” to Oct. 2

The AlThani Collection in the Hôtel de la Marine

2 Place de la Concorde, 75001

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Paris Scene: Where to Eat, Shop

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad