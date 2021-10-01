×
Third Karl Lagerfeld NFT Figurine Wears New Unisex Capsule

Surfing on the success of its first two digital collectibles, the brand is launching a third one dressed in its new "Karl by Karl" unisex capsule.

Karl Lagerfeld NFT - version 3
A new Karl Lagerfeld NFT will drop on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. CET. Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

THIRD TIME LUCKY: When the Karl Lagerfeld brand released its first NFTs on Sept. 10, to mark its late founder’s birthday, the virtual figurines sold out almost instantly — within 33.77 seconds for a premium run of 77, and in 49 minutes for a second version.

So it’s no surprise the brand is doing it again, this time dressing the cartoonish rendition of the late designer in a design from “Karl by Karl,” a gender-neutral capsule inspired by his striking personal style.

The third version, which will be sold for 77 euros in an edition of 300, is dressed in a crombie coat in a houndstooth print, worn over a white shirt and jeans printed with the designer’s profile.

Karl Lagerfeld NFT - version 3
The third version of the digital figurine wears items from the unisex “Karl by Karl” capsule. Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

A stylized KL motif, one of the label’s newest signatures, is showcased as a pin on the figurine’s tie, while mask-like sunglasses with red temples wrap around its face.

As with the previous editions of the virtual Karl Lagerfeld collectibles, this version will be sold under the same conditions on digital fashion marketplace The Dematerialised, starting today at 3 p.m. CET.

