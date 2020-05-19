NO GALA THIS YEAR: After months of speculation that this year’s Met Gala would be canceled, museum officials on Tuesday confirmed there will be no event in 2020.

The decision is part of an overall plan that includes the cancellation of talks, tours, concerts and events at The Met through the end of this year. The nixed plans are in line with the need to provide an environment that provides social distancing. The Met Gala and the other events are expected to be resumed by the museum next year. That will include a belated celebration of the museum’s 150th anniversary, according to a statement.

The 2021 gala will be focused on next year’s exhibition at the Costume Institute, which has not yet been revealed, according to a Met spokeswoman. In March, organizers indicated that they hoped to hold the 2020 Met Gala at a later date.

There is also the likelihood of reduced museum hours when the Met reopens. In accordance with New York state’s phased plan for reopening the city, the Metropolitan Museum of Art now plans to reopen in mid-August or perhaps a few weeks later. When the public returns to the museum, The Met will debut “Making the Met: 1870-2020.” At this point, devotees of The Costume Institute will have to wait until Oct. 29 to view “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” an exhibition that is being made possible by Louis Vuitton with support from Condé Nast.

The annual gala is the primary fund-raiser for The Met’s Costume Institute and a bonanza for worldwide media coverage, thanks to the bevy of celebrities who turn out for the black-tie affair. This year’s “About Time: Fashion and Duration” exhibition is designed to present a continuum of fashion over The Met’s 150-year history.

By chance, the show’s theme seems to have been delayed by the suspension of time triggered by the coronavirus shutdown.