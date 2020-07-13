Thom Browne unveiled the theme for his spring 2021 men’s and women’s collections: the 1924 and 1936 Olympic Games.

And he did it with a song, conscripting singer-songwriter Moses Sumney to share his sculpted torso and soaring falsetto in a short video unveiled as part of Paris Fashion Week’s digital platform. Wearing only a long, sequined skirt wrapped like a towel after a shower, Sumney stands on a plinth and belts out the Olympic Hymn, composed in 1896 and used to this day in opening ceremonies.

At one point, a pair of headphones suddenly appear around his neck, teasing a collaboration between Thom Browne and Beats by Dre, the designer’s telltale stripes etched on the band. Browne would only say the limited-edition headphones would benefit a charitable foundation, with more details coming soon.

Sumney directed the clip and did the musical arrangement. “Græ,” the 28-year-old’s latest album, “gracefully blurs the lines between pop and experimental, soul and folk,” according to The Rolling Stone’s review.

Browne, who joined the Paris men’s calendar in 2011, decided to combine his men’s and women’s fashion shows starting with the fall 2020 season, marking a rare setback for Men’s Fashion Week in the French capital, which has been bulging with marquee names.

He plans to present the his full spring collections during Paris Fashion Week in early October in a dual-gender format. The “2020 games of Thom Browne” will reflect “a balance between masculine and feminine, athleticism and grace,” according to the brand.