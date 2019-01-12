FAST FRIENDS: “He’s my new best friend, I love our friendship,” gushed Thom Browne of Gildo Zegna, chief executive officer of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group. Although his own show is slated for Paris next week, the designer took the time to fly to Milan to show his support for Zegna, which took a majority stake in Thom Browne Inc. at the end last August. While Browne demurred from detailing any specific future plan for the brand, he said there will be “a lot more stores opening in the next couple of years.”

In a sign of Zegna’s pull in China, Hong Kong singer and actor William Chan Wai-ting attended the show, flanked by, among others, the brand’s longtime friend, actor Daniel Brühl; model Winnie Harlow, who snapped photos of the looks throughout the show, and American actor McCaul Lombardi, who fronted Zegna’s advertising campaign with Robert De Niro in 2017. Michele Norsa, vice chairman of Missoni, was also at the show, having joined the board of Zegna in 2017.

