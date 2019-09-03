Despite having left New York Fashion Week in recent seasons for Paris, Thom Browne will be joining the schedule of events with a performance installation at Bergdorf Goodman.

“The Officepeople” will bow September 7 at Bergdorf’s in celebration of the arrival of Thom Browne womenswear at the department store. The performance will be staged from 5 to 6 p.m. at Fifth avenue and 58th Street, followed by a VIP cocktail party from 6 to 8 p.m. upstairs inside the store.

Last September, Thom Browne participated in NYFW with a dinner at Barneys New York.