Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

Thom Browne Makes Splash With New Swim Campaign

The designer is taking a gender fluid approach to his board shorts and blouson tops.

A look from Thom Browne swimwear.
Looks from Thom Browne swimwear.
Looks from Thom Browne swimwear.
A look from Thom Browne swimwear.
Looks from Thom Browne swimwear.
View ALL 9 Photos

Thom Browne swam competitively when he attended college at Notre Dame. And now, he’s taking that love of the water and applying it to his latest ad campaign, which launched June 8.

The campaign, which was shot by Richard Phibbs, is the first time the company has showcased swimwear in its ads, a category Browne has been offering for more than a decade.

The campaign is intended to highlight board shorts and matching blouson jackets, but in typical Thom Browne fashion, he twists the gender codes of the pieces by showing men wearing bikini tops and women in just the shorts.

The images are meant to be reminiscent of classic American photography and show models posed as statues in swimwear that is either slung low or worn high, tied or untied.

The board shorts are made in Italy using proprietary swim tech fabrics and are offered in red, white, navy and gray with a four-bar stripe and adjustable drawstring. The blouson jackets offer the same stripe on the left arm.

The previous campaign, which was shot by Tina Barney and featured David Harbour and Anh Duong, highlighted uniform dressing.

Browne said swimwear has consistently performed as a top category for the brand across all regions since the launch and has now grown to become a core part part of the collection.

“I’ve been designing swim since 2011,” Browne said. “I initially created it because I wanted a pair of swim trunks. Just like the rest of my collection, I often design to fill a void in my closet.”

Thom Browne Takes Eyewear Business In-house

Thom Browne's Toy Story

CEO Talks: Rodrigo Bazan on Thom Browne's Growth, Building Womenswear, Loyalty

Hot Summer Bags

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

