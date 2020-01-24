SEE YOU IN NEW YORK: Thom Browne teased a partnership with Samsung on Friday on Instagram. The post, which shows the designer’s signature window blinds revealing his name and that of the South Korean multinational conglomerate, appears to hint at the launch of a new Galaxy phone branded Thom Browne.

As per the rumor mill, the designer is said to be planning a performance in New York during Fashion Week next month to celebrate the tie-up.

This would not be a first for Browne, who has famously staged theatrical fashion shows throughout his career. Despite having left New York Fashion Week in recent seasons for Paris, the designer last September joined the schedule of events with a performance installation at Bergdorf Goodman.

“The Officepeople” bowed on Sept. 7 at Bergdorf Goodman in celebration of the arrival of Thom Browne women’s wear at the department store. The performance was followed by a VIP cocktail party inside the store.

As reported, the American designer will stage his first coed show for the fall 2020 season on March 1 in Paris.