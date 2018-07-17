FC Barcelona will be getting a fashion upgrade.

On Tuesday, the soccer club said it inked a three-year deal with Thom Browne to become a global sponsor and provide the team’s off-field tailored and formalwear uniforms.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, president of FC Barcelona, said, “It is an honor for FC Barcelona to be associated with a brand with such recognized prestige as Thom Browne. This North American haute couture brand will dress the first team players and members of staff, and this three-year deal means that our players will continue to be references both on and off the pitch.”

Browne said he was “excited to be associated and work with the best athletes in the world, especially athletes that share similar values to Thom Browne. The uniforms represent the confidence in showing true individuality and enforce the meaning of representing a team as one strong unit. I have always felt that world-class athletes are the best role models and truly inspiring. The image of the players in the uniforms show true confidence and individuality that will inspire the youth of today.”

Browne has been heightening his exposure with sports teams of late. During the NBA playoffs, he worked with LeBron James to outfit the Cleveland Cavaliers in matching suits.