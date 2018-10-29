Thom Browne continues to cozy up to the sports world.

On Tuesday, the designer will unveil a new golf capsule collection in Milan. Invitations to the evening event at the Thom Browne store on the city’s famed Via Gesù shopping street went out Monday morning.

The brand is keeping the details of the line under wraps until the reveal, but it’s just the latest move into the sports arena for Browne.

In July, he inked a three-year deal with FC Barcelona to become the official provider of the team’s off-field tailored and formal wear uniforms beginning with the 2018-2019 season. Barcelona’s superstar Lionel Messi and his teammates sported the designer’s signature shrunken gray suits for the first time earlier this month.

The new FC Barcelona suits are similar to those worn by NBA star LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates at the NBA Finals this past spring. The idea to dress the basketball players was apparently Browne’s but the FC Barcelona deal came about after the league reached out to him.

Browne grew up an athlete — he swam at Notre Dame and is still a competitive runner — but whether he’s a golf enthusiast isn’t clear.

At the end of August, Ermenegildo Zegna Group bought an 85 percent stake in the Thom Browne business for around $500 million. Whether his new boss, chief executive officer Gildo Zegna, golfs is also unknown.