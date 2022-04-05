Thom Browne’s Supersized Spring Campaign Stars Jude Hill

Dachshunds aren’t usually scary but Hector, Thom Browne’s pint-size ball of fur, has been supersized to star in the designer’s latest childrenswear campaign, which is launching Tuesday.

In dream sequence images created by Cass Bird, Hector towers over “Belfast” actor Jude Hill and his costar in a variety of images where they playfully try to hold the dog off while sporting outfits that are embellished with a more reasonably sized dachshund from Browne’s spring collection.

Browne’s dachshund Hector stands guard over Jude Hill and friend.

In other images, Hector is chasing the kids who are trying to escape him or sitting quietly as the dog stands guard. The final shot shows Hector in his real-life size, nose-to-nose with an oversize head of Hill, indicating that all’s well that ends well.

The designer himself is also in the campaign photos, but only his legs are featured, identifiable by his signature striped socks and wing-tipped dress shoes.

The campaign features a series of video clips of Hill in vignettes from the spring collection shoot that will be used on social media — but with no Hector, big or small, to be found.

The partnership between Browne and Hill is getting to be a habit — in addition to the campaign, the designer dressed the actor for his walk on the red carpet for the Academy Awards last month for the Oscar-nominated film, where he wore a made-to-measure classic black wool pique tuxedo with grosgrain tipping.

A much more reasonably sized Hector with Hill.

Browne had dabbled in childrenswear for several years but introduced a full collection in January 2021 during the brand’s slot on the Paris Men’s Fashion Week calendar. The miniaturized versions of his signature pieces — tailored suits, knitwear and accessories — is childrenswear approached from a fashion point of view, he said.

Thom Browne Childrenswear is sold at the designer’s stores, online and select wholesale accounts around the world. But Hector isn’t for sale.