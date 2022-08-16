×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma: Few Buyers, Many Sellers

Business

Johann Rupert Slams Bluebell’s Proposals Ahead of Richemont AGM

Business

Will There Be Another Ralph, Donna or Calvin?

ThredUp and ‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Asks Gen Z to Stop Fast-fashion Shopping Habits With Hotline Initiative

The “Fast Fashion Confessional Hotline” is meant to encourage Gen Z shoppers to stop shopping fast fashion and embrace more sustainable options.

ThredUp x Priah Ferguson Fast Fashion
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Grace
STRANGER THINGS. Joseph Quinn as Eddie
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Charlie
View ALL 20 Photos

ThredUp is tapping an up-and-coming star for its latest campaign.

The online resale platform is teaming up with “Stranger Things” actress Priah Ferguson on its “Fast Fashion Confessional Hotline,” which is meant to encourage Gen Z shoppers to break their habit of buying from fast-fashion brands and instead embrace more sustainable options.

“I’m a huge fan of fashion and getting the latest trends, but I also care about keeping our planet healthy and strong,” Ferguson said. “I’m very excited to partner with ThredUp. After learning how bad fast fashion is for the environment, I decided to take a break from shopping that way. I hope this hotline inspires people to change their shopping habits and think about thrifting. Even small changes can make a big difference for our future.”

Related Galleries

Shoppers can participate in the initiative by calling the hotline at 1-855-THREDUP where they will hear advice directly from Ferguson on how to be more sustainable with their fashion. Callers can also leave their own “fast-fashion confession” through a voicemail.

ThredUp x Priah Ferguson Fast Fashion Hotline
Priah Ferguson for ThredUp. Courtesy of ThredUp

“At ThredUp, we’re committed to inspiring a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first,” said Erin Wallace, vice president of integrated marketing at ThredUp. “Our data shows that college students want to quit shopping fast fashion, but we know it’s hard to resist. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Priah. Together, we set out to make it easier than ever for shoppers to kick the fast-fashion habit and embrace a healthier way to shop.”

The “Fast Fashion Confessional Hotline” was inspired by ThredUp’s new fast-fashion report that indicated one in three Gen Z shoppers feel like they’re addicted to fast fashion and nearly half of college students surveyed say it’s hard to resist the temptation of fast fashion. Additionally, 51 percent of college students said they want to quit buying fast fashion, with the top reason being they want to shop more sustainably and ethically.

In addition to the hotline, Ferguson has curated her own selection of back-to-school clothing on ThredUp that consumers can shop from. The collection includes a range of outfits meant for the classroom, an internship or a school dance, all priced at up to 90 percent off retail value.

ThredUp has previously teamed with other high-profile figures on initiatives to encourage more sustainable shopping. Earlier this year, ThredUp teamed with celebrity fashion stylist Karla Welch for a thrifted festival shopping experience, where Welch created a collection of thrifted pieces from her own styling closet fit for a music festival.

ThredUp x Priah Ferguson Fast Fashion Hotline
Priah Ferguson for ThredUp. Courtesy of ThredUp
ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Hot Summer Bags

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

ThredUp & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Ask

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad