ThredUp and ‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Asks Gen Z to Stop Fast-fashion Shopping Habits With Hotline Initiative

ThredUp is tapping an up-and-coming star for its latest campaign.

The online resale platform is teaming up with “Stranger Things” actress Priah Ferguson on its “Fast Fashion Confessional Hotline,” which is meant to encourage Gen Z shoppers to break their habit of buying from fast-fashion brands and instead embrace more sustainable options.

“I’m a huge fan of fashion and getting the latest trends, but I also care about keeping our planet healthy and strong,” Ferguson said. “I’m very excited to partner with ThredUp. After learning how bad fast fashion is for the environment, I decided to take a break from shopping that way. I hope this hotline inspires people to change their shopping habits and think about thrifting. Even small changes can make a big difference for our future.”

Shoppers can participate in the initiative by calling the hotline at 1-855-THREDUP where they will hear advice directly from Ferguson on how to be more sustainable with their fashion. Callers can also leave their own “fast-fashion confession” through a voicemail.

Priah Ferguson for ThredUp. Courtesy of ThredUp

“At ThredUp, we’re committed to inspiring a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first,” said Erin Wallace, vice president of integrated marketing at ThredUp. “Our data shows that college students want to quit shopping fast fashion, but we know it’s hard to resist. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Priah. Together, we set out to make it easier than ever for shoppers to kick the fast-fashion habit and embrace a healthier way to shop.”

The “Fast Fashion Confessional Hotline” was inspired by ThredUp’s new fast-fashion report that indicated one in three Gen Z shoppers feel like they’re addicted to fast fashion and nearly half of college students surveyed say it’s hard to resist the temptation of fast fashion. Additionally, 51 percent of college students said they want to quit buying fast fashion, with the top reason being they want to shop more sustainably and ethically.

In addition to the hotline, Ferguson has curated her own selection of back-to-school clothing on ThredUp that consumers can shop from. The collection includes a range of outfits meant for the classroom, an internship or a school dance, all priced at up to 90 percent off retail value.

ThredUp has previously teamed with other high-profile figures on initiatives to encourage more sustainable shopping. Earlier this year, ThredUp teamed with celebrity fashion stylist Karla Welch for a thrifted festival shopping experience, where Welch created a collection of thrifted pieces from her own styling closet fit for a music festival.