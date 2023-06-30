Three LVMH Beauty Houses Are Supporting the Beetroot Sector

Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums and Kenzo Parfums are collaborating with Cristal Union to improve agricultural practices in the beetroot sector, from which the alcohol for their perfumes is sourced.

The LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned houses are working with the French agricultural cooperative culling more than 9,000 beetroot growers. Cristal Union employs more than 2,000 people to manufacture and market sugar, alcohol and bioethanol.

This year, the three houses are backing a project to support the agro-ecological transition of 380 hectares of beetroot cultivation in eastern France. That will produce what’s tantamount to 45 percent of their alcohol needs.

“This collaboration sets an important milestone on the path traced by the Life 360 program towards the regeneration of 5 million hectares of ecosystems,” said Hélène Valde, environmental development director of the LVMH group, in a statement. “The implementation of new, virtuous production models in this sector represent a key step on the way to our commitments.”

She was referring to a series of targets unveiled in April 2021, called Life 360, through which LVMH plans for all of its new products, by 2030, to come from eco-design — which it described as being produced with a minimal environmental footprint from the extraction of materials to their transformation.

For five years, LVMH is financing a research-and-development program with Cristal Union in five farms to try out new agronomical practices.

Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums and Kenzo Parfums are to work with Genesis, which was chosen by La Maison des Startups LVMH and granted an award at VivaTech for the tool it created to measure soils’ health and quality.