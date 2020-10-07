Logged on, but Chanel style. The show goes on for the annual “Through Her Lens” Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, now in its sixth year, this time a virtual event in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The likes of Yara Shahidi, Emilia Clarke, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Angela Bassett, Uzo Aduba, Lucy Boynton, Angelica Ross, Kirsten Dunst and more will come to the computer screens next week for the annual event, which celebrates and creates opportunities for women in filmmaking,

New this year with the virtual offering is that the mentorship program, which provides $100,000 in grants to emerging women filmmakers, will play host to Masterclass Conversations open to the public. The 2020 program will take place virtually from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, with a series of digital workshops, peer-to-peer sessions and Masterclasses, including one with Shahidi in conversation with her mother and business partner, Keri Shahidi.

The “Through Her Lens” leadership committee for 2020 includes Bening, Ross, Bassett, Channing Dungey, Clarke, Close, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Dunst, Boynton, Jessica Elbaum, Marti Noxon, Niki Caro and Uzo Aduba.

“‘Through Her Lens’ brings together talented creators to support stories and the women who create them,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival cofounder and chief executive officer, in a statement. “Nurturing the next generation of women filmmakers is crucial work for our entire industry. This year, we’ve renewed our dedication to that work by pivoting to a virtual program that will immerse finalists in one-on-one mentorship sessions, as well as publicly available Masterclass Conversations that will provide access and inspiration to film students and aspiring filmmakers.”