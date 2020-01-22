BAPTISM OF FIRE: Guests at the Alexis Mabille show in Paris on Tuesday included Sutton Stracke, who was taking a break after what she described as a “tumultuous” first season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Stracke attended the display with actress Jennifer Tilly and vintage specialist Cameron Silver, but sans camera crew. “Camera crews? Lord, no. We’re done filming,” said the socialite, who joined season 10 of the Bravo reality show alongside Garcelle Beauvais, following the departure of Lisa Vanderpump.

A Paris Couture Week regular, Stracke said it’s been a wild ride. “It’s been fun, it really has. It’s a lot of work, but I’ve done some things that I never expected I would ever do, like ride some weird bike in Santa Barbara, argue with people and throw plates and toss tables,” she said.

“No, we’ve actually had a really nice season, but it’s gotten a bit tumultuous near the end. And you cannot make it up: it’s not scripted, it’s real. It’s unbelievable,” she said. Presumably, she was referring to the reported drama between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards.

A longtime friend of Mabille, Stracke stocks the label at her recently opened West Hollywood boutique, called Sutton.

Tilly pulled out her phone to show a picture of Tiffany Valentine, the murderous doll she plays in the “Child’s Play” horror film series, taken inside the store. “She’s wearing an Alexis Mabille dress,” she pointed out.

The actress, who has been voicing the character for more than 20 years, said she isn’t done with her yet. “We’re doing a Chucky television series now, so I’m Chucky Central,” Tilly said.