Music and entertainment streaming platform Tidal will launch its first fashion collection with Bershka on Nov. 22.

The 10-piece reflective collection named Seeing Sounds, which is modeled by Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis in the campaign, is comprised of crop tops, bodysuits, minidresses, puffers and sportswear such as joggers and hoodies in purple, silver and black metallic colors that change colors in the light.

The collection ranges in price from $12 to $55 and is available at Bershka stores in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany and the U.K. in a special section where customers can experience the Tidal app and music. In addition, each piece comes with a QR code to redeem a free three-month Tidal subscription.

“Tidal’s mission is grounded in amplifying and supporting all things that have caught the cultural zeitgeist — fashion is a natural extension to this mission and we’re excited to share our vision,” said Tidal chief operating officer Lior Tibon. “Bershka is a forward-thinking brand that represents creativity and embraces the spirit of culture driving collaboration — making cool, wearable fashion accessible for all.”

Tibon said this is “just the star” of the partnership between Tidal and Bershka. “We’re looking forward to its growth.”

Bershka is one of many Tidal partners, including Samsung, Mercedes-Benz, Sprint, Sonos and Barry’s Bootcamp.

