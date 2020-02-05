BLOSSOMING ALL OVER: Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring — and Tiffany & Co. is doing its best to bring it even earlier. The jeweler — whose deal to be bought by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for $16.2 billion just cleared shareholders on Tuesday — has linked with flower delivery service Flowerbx to open a pop-up flower shop at its temporary flagship in Manhattan, called Tiffany Flagship Next Door. The shop will be open until Feb. 18 — and is aimed at the Valentine’s Day crowd.

The London-based flower service’s creations are displayed in a subway-car located in the atrium of the flagship. The offering includes five paired floral arrangements and potted plants — all in Tiffany vases — as well as a la carte flowers, including All for Love roses and pink Sweet Avalanche roses with Tiffany Blue Color Block china, or potted maidenhair and Boston ferns in sterling silver flowerpots. A pink orchid comes in the Tiffany Paper Cup in bone china. There also is codesigned packaging featuring both brands, a first for each.

This is Tiffany, so prices aren’t exactly those of tulips from the corner bodega and range from $155 to $760. The a la carte offerings, though, range from $30 to $85 for flowers and $110 to $725 for the vases.